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Home > Entertainment News > Nooru Saami Box Office Collection Day 3: Swasika And Vijay Antony Film Witness Massive Rise, Earns Rs 4.05 Cr Indian Gross

Nooru Saami Box Office Collection Day 3: Swasika And Vijay Antony Film Witness Massive Rise, Earns Rs 4.05 Cr Indian Gross

Experiencing an impressive Sunday surge, the emotional drama Nooru Saami, starring Swasika and Vijay Antony, collected Rs 1.73 crore net on Day 3. This jump pushes the film’s total opening weekend collection to Rs 3.53 crore net and Rs 4.05 crore gross in India.

Nooru Saami Movie, Image Credits- IMDb
Nooru Saami Movie, Image Credits- IMDb

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Mon 2026-06-22 11:39 IST

Nooru Saami Box Office Collection: The recently released Tamil romantic drama film Nooru Saami experienced an unprecedented spurt in its ticket sales on Day 3 at the box office. The film managed to earn a net amount of Rs 1.73 crore in India on Sunday as a result of favourable word-of-mouth among viewers as well as due to the emotions portrayed in the film.

The earnings of Nooru Saami on Sunday have boosted its overall domestic box office collections to Rs 4.05 crore gross collections and a net earning of Rs 3.53 crore during the weekend period. This is a decent progress in terms of the performance of the film on account of its relatively low performance on Friday.

What Is Behind the Big Sunday Collection Surge for Nooru Saami?

However, the box office performance of Nooru Saami will depend largely on gradual growth in the film’s first opening weekend performance. The movie opened with a quiet Rs 75 lakh net opening on Friday. But the film gained substantial momentum on Saturday when it grew by 62.7% to earn Rs 1.22 crore net. On Sunday, Nooru Saami earned Rs 1.73 crore from 1,072 shows, signalling growing interest from families visiting cinemas to watch the movie during afternoons and evenings.

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As per the trading data, the realistic approach of the movie is well received by the general audience. Contrary to the conventional rural films that tend to have noisy action or drama scenes, the realistic conflict portrayed by the director, Sasi in Nooru Saami, makes the movie interesting through authentic emotional scenes rather than cliché ones

How Did the Cast and Content Help Boost Movie Footfalls?

In the film ‘Nooru Saami’, the central storyline has been derived from actual incidents that take place around us, highlighting the difficult bond of a divorced mother with her two grown up sons. The actress Swasika is the driving force behind the success of the movie with her role as Selvi, the mother, who astonishes everyone around her in a conservative village with her willingness to get remarried.

Well-known director Sasi has been appreciated for selecting an organic story line. The role of Ezhumalai, a cool sugar cane worker, played by actor-producer Vijay Antony (who was also known as Sasi Kumar), forms a vital part of the second half of the movie, thereby adding new dimensions to the existing family equation. Ajay Dhishan and Balaji Sakthivel have also shown some fine acting skills.

What Lies Ahead for Nooru Saami in the Coming Weeks?

Launched by Vijay Antony Film Corporation, Nooru Saami made a low-key entry into the box office but is gradually establishing itself. Grossing a figure of Rs 4.05 crore in its domestic weekend collection offers some hope for the makers as the film enters the week.

As the film has direct appeal to families and women, it is anticipated that the film should continue to have regular collections in A- and B-grade cities of Tamil Nadu. It is essential that the film maintains its pace throughout the afternoons and evenings this week, particularly when there are no high-budget local releases in the theatre circuit.

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Nooru Saami Box Office Collection Day 3: Swasika And Vijay Antony Film Witness Massive Rise, Earns Rs 4.05 Cr Indian Gross
Tags: Nooru Saami Box OfficeSwasikaTamil cinema newsvijay antony

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Nooru Saami Box Office Collection Day 3: Swasika And Vijay Antony Film Witness Massive Rise, Earns Rs 4.05 Cr Indian Gross
Nooru Saami Box Office Collection Day 3: Swasika And Vijay Antony Film Witness Massive Rise, Earns Rs 4.05 Cr Indian Gross
Nooru Saami Box Office Collection Day 3: Swasika And Vijay Antony Film Witness Massive Rise, Earns Rs 4.05 Cr Indian Gross
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