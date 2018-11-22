Nora Fatehi photos: Recently, the model Nora Fatehi took to her Instagram sharing photos, her first experience of singing the Arabic version of Dilbar song. The Internet sensation having about 2.6 million followers, enjoys entertaining her fans by her latest photos on Instagram. Very soon the diva will be seen sharing the screen with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Nora Fatehi photos: Canadian dancer and model Nora Fatehi is always up uploading pictures and capturing the heart of her fans. In near future, the Dilbar actor will be seen sharing the screen with the Bollywood Dabangg Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in her upcoming movie –Bharat. The actor is always seen entertaining her fans with her fantastic dance moves especially in Belly Dance.

The hottie recently took to her Instagram to share her photos and her experience of singing the Arabic version of Dilbar. The diva seems entertaining her fans by her singing skills for the first time. In the picture, Nora is wearing a red colour lower and a white colour crop top. Her decent makeup with nude lipstick simply adds more to her beauty. Her charming and innocent smile melts the heart of many. It seems the diva is very excited launching her new song.

In the real-time, the actor gained popularity in Telugu cinema. She did item numbers in films like – Kick 2, Baahubali and Temper. Nora was also a Bigg Boss 9 contestant, where she was found sharing good chemistry with the model Prince Narula. Recently she was seen in the recreated version of Dilbar which crossed about 20 million views in just 24 hours of the release. The actor in her career has also done shows like – Bigg Boss 9, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9 , Comedy Nights Bachao , Entertainment Ki Raat and many more.

