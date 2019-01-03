Nora Fatehi video: Nora Fatehi is best known for setting the Internet on fire by her hot and sexy dance moves especially belly dancing. The Internet sensation has about 3.1 million followers on Instagram and misses no chance of updating herself on social media. Her throwback video has recently gone viral and proved that the diva excels in pole dancing as well.

Nora Fatehi video: Nora Fatehi is counted amongst the hottest divas of the industry. The Internet sensation is widely famous for hot dancing moves, curvaceous body and stylish outfits. The actor actually gained recognition after appearing in Item songs in Telugu cinemas. She also gained limelight after appearing in famous Salman Khan’s show–Bigg Boss season 9. In the show, she was seen sharing good chemistry with co-contestant Prince Narula. In her throwback video, the actor is looking breathtaking, performing a pole dance. Her flexible body and an urge to learn more make the diva even more attractive.

The Internet sensation has about 3.1 million followers on Instagram and continues to be her fans favourite with her regular professional and personal upgrades. The diva sets the Internet on fire after appearing in Satyamev Jayate’s song Dilbar which actually garnered over 20 million views on the video-sharing platform–YouTube in just 1 day and made the song the first Hindi track to garner massive views. In the song, she is looking stunning dancing in a sparkling pink dress which is complimenting her from every angle. The diva excels in making headlines by her hot updates and is best known for belly dancing.

