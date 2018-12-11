Bollywood hottie Nora Fatehi is one of the most sizzling divas who can make any =one groove on her steps. Overlapped with multiple talents, Nora is not just limited to her acting and dancing, she also made her singing debut few days ago with the Arabic version of Dilbar. After melting hearts with her superb dance performance in remix of iconic 90's track Dilbar, Nora Fatehi couldn't stop but experimented even more with it. Well, the good news is that her experiments were a super success as the Arabic Dilbar is doing good on records.

The gorgeous lady is an all time-stunner, who never misses a chance to sweep her fans off their feet. The hot and happening photo and video updates of her have made her one of the most popular internet sensations from Bollywood. Be it the classy chic look or the super-hot babydoll attire, Nora Fatehi slays it all. Leaving fans breathless again, Nora took to her official Instagram account to post a video of her dancing on her tunes Dilbar again. But this time, she is dancing with the whole troop, looking super-happy with a surprise. Watch the video yourself!

We have seen amazing moves on Nora on the song Dilbar or Kamariya and now, the audience long for more. So, this clip might have helped for now. Donning a beautiful white 2 piece, the diva is dancing beautifully on her track. Not many of her fans are aware of the fact that, Nora Ftehi has also geatured in Telegu films and has done a lot more item numbers in films like Baahubali, Kick 2 and Temper.

