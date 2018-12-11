Bollywood hottie Nora Fatehi is one of the most sizzling divas who can make any =one groove on her steps. Overlapped with multiple talents, Nora is not just limited to her acting and dancing, she also made her singing debut few days ago with the Arabic version of Dilbar. After melting hearts with her superb dance performance in remix of iconic 90’s track Dilbar, Nora Fatehi couldn’t stop but experimented even more with it. Well, the good news is that her experiments were a super success as the Arabic Dilbar is doing good on records.

The gorgeous lady is an all time-stunner, who never misses a chance to sweep her fans off their feet. The hot and happening photo and video updates of her have made her one of the most popular internet sensations from Bollywood. Be it the classy chic look or the super-hot babydoll attire, Nora Fatehi slays it all. Leaving fans breathless again, Nora took to her official Instagram account to post a video of her dancing on her tunes Dilbar again. But this time, she is dancing with the whole troop, looking super-happy with a surprise. Watch the video yourself!

This was such a special moment for me at the @t10league #arabicdilbar was playing on the screen at the cricket stadium in Dubai and @dans_me joined me in an impromptu celebration dance on stage! So unexpected ill never forget this seeing my song which i sang up there what a feeling!!! The ending was amazinggggggggg thanks everyone who made this happen and celebrated with me!!❤️🔥💥🇲🇦🇮🇳😍 —————————— @fnaire_official 😍❤️🇮🇳🇲🇦 @bling_entertainment @amine_el_hannaoui @tseries.official @tizafmohcine @fnaire_official @the_realachraffnaire @mennani_khalifa @abderrafia_elabdioui #norafatehi #entertainment #international #music #musicvideo #love #morocco #india #singing #dancing #global #fnaire #arabic #indian #stage #performance #celebration #mood

We have seen amazing moves on Nora on the song Dilbar or Kamariya and now, the audience long for more. So, this clip might have helped for now. Donning a beautiful white 2 piece, the diva is dancing beautifully on her track. Not many of her fans are aware of the fact that, Nora Ftehi has also geatured in Telegu films and has done a lot more item numbers in films like Baahubali, Kick 2 and Temper.

This year has been a year of slaying and I am so so grateful! This is just the beginning trust me 😍🔥i just want everyone out there to be inspired to be confident and to chase their dreams! Chase it!!! Dont let anything or anyone get in the way! Stop making excuses and remove them negative people from ur life they just holding you back! Go get it 👊🏽 👑 let me be your inspiration and example that anything is possible they would say i wont make it happen i should just pack my bags and go back…….they be saying alot ay lol …🤔🙂🤷🏽‍♀️ my goal is global and im gna make it happen tell those haters to sit back down and show them what you got! Power to all the people out their making their dreams come true i know how hard it is! keep going ❤️ ————————————————— Amazing photo captured by @abderrafia_elabdioui Outfit @meshki 😎 #norafatehi #love #dreams #entertainment #slay #entertainment #international #dreamer #inspired #daily #photography #picoftheday #fashion #dance #music #india #morocco #toronto #sporty #chic #streetstyle #shotbyiphone

@telemaroctv talking about how #arabicdilbar has gone global, the massive success of the song and music video, being the first arabic music video to have high views in less than a week, trending in multiple countires, bringing indian and moroccan cultures together, praising the hard work behind the project and my debut as a singer with @fnaire_official ❤️🔥🇲🇦🇮🇳 Congratulations to the entire team our project has become truly global 🌍 🌎 🤗 ————————————— @abderrafia_elabdioui @tizafmohcine @the_realachraffnaire @mennani_khalifa @caesar2373 @ady907 @santha_dop @suzan1304 @marcepedrozo @bling_entertainment @amine_el_hannaoui @bassimbendell @tseries.official ————————————— #norafatehi #entertainment #music #dance #international #love #morocco #india #fusion #art #mood

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

 