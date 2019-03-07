Dilbar sensation Nora Fatehi, who is called the Instagram queen all thanks to her sexy and sultry photos which she keeps sharing on her Instagram account, has once again taken social media by storm after she shared a breathtaking photo on social media.

Nora Fatehi will be next seen in a couple of Bollywood movies

Internet sensation and the Dilbar Dilbar fame Nora Fatehi has been turning up the heat on social media and especially on Instagram as the diva keeps sharing her hot and sexy photos on social media which set the temperature on fire. In the latest photos shared by the Dilbar star on her Instagram account, Nora Fatehi looks mesmerising in a floral print skirt with a sexy crop top. The picture is from Nora Fatehi’s latest photoshoot and even her hairdo and the make up is absolutely stunning.

Nora Fatehi is a Canadian origin dancer-actor who has been winning hearts with her amazing dance performances in Bollywood. She became an Internet sensation and the national crush after she starred in the recreated version of popular song Dilbar Dilbar for John Abraham starrer 2018 blockbuster Satyameva Jayate. Nora Fatehi’s Dilbar video was the most searched song and garnered more than 400 million views on YouTube.

Nora Fatehi has also worked in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam films such as Double Barrel, Oopiri, Kayamkulam Kochuni, among many others. Nora Fatehi will be next seen in a couple of Bollywood movies such as Salman Khan-starrer Bharat, John Abraham-starrer Batla House and Street Dancer. She is one of the most phenomenal dancers in the industry.

