The Dilbar girl Nora Fatehi has won millions of hearts with her phenomenal dance on the recreated version of Dilbar in John Abraham’s film Satyameva Jayate and now the stunning beauty has been making fans skip a heartbeat with her sexy and sultry Instagram photos! In the latest photo shared by the Dilbar Dilbar star, Nora Fatehi looks ravishing hot in a sexy magenta blouse with hot harams.

Her expressions in the photo are to die for and the photo has taken social media by storm! Nora Fatehi is a Moroccan model and dancer who made her debut in the Indian film industry with Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans. She has also featured in Telugu films and has appeared in item numbers in films like Baahubali, Kick 2 and Temper. Nora Fatehi was also a contestant in the ninth season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss which is hosted by Salman Khan. She has also done reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9, Top Model India, Comedy Nights Bachao, among many others.

She has featured in item songs such as Kamariya in Stree and now will be next seen in Salman Khan’s upcoming film Bharat which is being helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

