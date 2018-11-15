Before the Arabic version of Nora Fatehi's hit song Dilbar releases, the dancing queen is keeping everyone hooked by sharing her look from the same. In the photos shared by Nora on her Instagram account, the stunning lady can be seen donning a blue and yellow lehenga with golden jewellery. With her undeniable charm and grace, Nora Fatehi is looking mesmerising in the ethnic avatar.

With songs like Kamariya, Naah, Rock Tha Party, Baby Marvake Maanegi and her blockbuster hit Dilbar, Moroccan beauty and now Bollywood’s dancing sensation Nora Fatehi has carved a space for herself in the hearts of the audience. As she continues to achieve great feats in her career, Nora is all set to star in the Arabic version of her song Dilbar. Apart from flaunting her sensational dance moves, Nora will also be seen crooning the song with popular Arabic band Fnaire.

To raise excitement for the song, Nora has been releasing photos that hint at her look from the dance number. On November 15, Nora took to her official Instagram account to share another snippet from her musical album in which she can be seen donning an ethnic attire. With a blue and yellow lehenga paired with statement gold jewellery, Nora is looking absolutely stunning. Before this, Nora had shared another jaw-dropping photo in the same avatar.

Needless to say, Nora’s desi avatar is winning hearts on social media and making fans go gaga over her. Interestingly, with Dilbar’s Arabic version, Nora does not aim to impress the Indian audience but also those in the Middle East. To shoot the music video, Arabic band Fnaire had come down to India. The release date of the music video has not been revealed yet.

Post her success with Dilbar, Nora has landed a role in the much-anticipated film Bharat co-starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and many more. With this, the diva has also been signed for John Abraham’s film Batla House in which she will be seen playing a significant role. Both the films will hit the theatrical screens in 2019.

Have a look at Nora Fatehi’s photos that make fans go gaga over her:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More