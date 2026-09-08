Nora Fatehi Faces Rs 3 Crore Defamation Suit Over ‘Toy Plane’ Remark: What Happened Inside The Chartered Aircraft?

Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi is facing a Rs 3 crore civil defamation suit filed by aviation company Dunes Aviation over comments she allegedly made about one of its chartered aircraft. The suit was filed before a Gandhinagar civil court in April and is scheduled to come up before Senior Civil Judge R Agarwal on September 25. The company has accused Fatehi of making “derogatory and reckless” comments about its aircraft on social media.

According to the suit, the dispute dates back to December 14, 2025, when Fatehi and her team travelled from Mumbai to Jaipur aboard a Cessna Citation CJ2 operated by Dunes Aviation. During the journey, she allegedly recorded multiple videos inside the aircraft and later shared them on her verified Instagram account.

What did Nora Fatehi allegedly say about the aircraft?

Dunes Aviation has taken exception to three videos in which Fatehi allegedly described the aircraft as a “miniature”, “toy” and “Lego airplane”. The aviation company has argued that the comments were made without technical knowledge or verification and were particularly damaging because of Fatehi’s large social media following, which the company puts at more than 4.6 crore Instagram followers.

The company has also alleged that the remarks went beyond an online celebrity comment and had a direct commercial impact.

Did Nora Fatehi’s comments affect the company’s bookings?

Dunes Aviation claims that the social media posts resulted in booking cancellations and a 15–20% decline in bookings. It has alleged that the posts caused reputational damage, loss of goodwill and an adverse impact on its business. These are claims made by Dunes Aviation in its lawsuit and have not been established by the court.

The company has also defended the aircraft itself, stating that the Cessna Citation CJ2 was appropriately sized for the Mumbai-Jaipur journey, was DGCA-certified and airworthy, and was being operated legally under a valid Non-Scheduled Operator’s Permit (NSOP).

What has Dunes Aviation demanded from Nora Fatehi?

Apart from Rs 3 crore in damages, Dunes Aviation has asked the court to direct the removal of social media posts and other content containing the disputed remarks or references to the aircraft. The company has also sought a public clarification from Fatehi. The case is now scheduled for its next hearing on September 25, when the legal dispute will move further through the court process.

For now, the case remains a dispute between the two sides, with the allegations in the aviation company’s suit yet to be adjudicated.