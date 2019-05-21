Dilbar sensation Nora Fatehi has been winning the Internet with her hot and sexy photos which she keeps sharing on her official Instagram account. In the latest photo shared by one of her fan pages, Nora Fethi looks stunning in a white crop top.

Bollywood dancing sensation Nora Fatehi, who became an overnight sensation after she won millions of hearts with her breathtaking belly dance in the revised version of Dilbar song from John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate, has been turning up the heat on social media with her sexy and sultry photos as well as videos which set the Internet on fire! In the latest photo shared by one of her fan pages, Nora Fatehi looks stunning in a sexy white crop top with a bow and red jeggings. Her graceful hairdo and the sexy pose is too killer and Nora’s expressions are to die for!

Nora Fatehi became an overnight dancing sensation after her phenomenal dance on Dilbar song. Her dance video was loved so much by fans that the video has crossed 5o0 million views on video-streaming platform YouTube. Nora Fatehi is a Moroccan Canadian model-dancer who became popular after she starred in item songs such as Dilbar, Rock the party, and Kamariya.

Nora Fatehi is also a former Bigg Boss contestant. She participated in the 9th season of the controversial reality show and became a popular household name.

Nora Fatehi has millions of followers on photo-sharing app Instagram and she keeps sharing her hot and sexy photos on Instagram.

Nora Fatehi will be next seen in Salman Khan’s upcoming film Bharat which is slated to hit the silver screen on June 5.

Nora Fatehi will also be seen in John Abraham’s Batla House and Varun Dhawan’s Street Dancer. She is one of the finest dancers in Bollywood.

