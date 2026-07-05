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Home > Entertainment News > Nora Fatehi Gets Emotional As Indian Fans Cheer For Morocco At FIFA World Cup: ‘It Brought Tears To My Eyes’

Nora Fatehi Gets Emotional As Indian Fans Cheer For Morocco At FIFA World Cup: ‘It Brought Tears To My Eyes’

Nora Fatehi was left teary-eyed at the FIFA World Cup after a massive crowd of Indian fans in Dallas wore Moroccan jerseys to support her heritage. The emotional moment comes as the global icon dominates headlines with a TODAY Show debut and a packed 2026 movie slate.

Nora Fatehi, Image Credits- Instagram
Nora Fatehi, Image Credits- Instagram

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sun 2026-07-05 22:00 IST

While Nora Fatehi is enjoying one of her biggest moments worldwide, it was her strong bonding with her fans from India which caused the star to shed some tears. As the ultimate ambassador of culture at the FIFA World Cup 2026, Fatehi had an emotional outburst when an army of Indian fans in Dallas, Texas came together to support the football team of her native nation.

As an artist who made it big in the hub of the Bollywood industry, it was indeed an unforgettable experience for her.

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What made Nora Fatehi so emotional in Dallas?

While attending the tournament matches, Fatehi was suddenly surrounded by a large contingent of Indian football enthusiasts who weren’t just cheering for the sport—they were wearing Moroccan jerseys specifically to honor her. The unexpected display of cross-cultural solidarity left the Madgaon Express actress completely visible moved.

“I met so many Indians here in the stadium that were wearing the Moroccan jersey and they were cheering for Morocco,” Fatehi shared in an emotional reflection. “They came and they hugged me and they took pictures with me. I was just so proud. It was such a moment for me. I have no words to explain this but thank you guys. If you’re Indian and you’re here supporting Morocco, I appreciate it. I thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

This for Fatehi was an immensely rewarding experience. Coming from her own struggles of reconciling her North African background to her status as a Bollywood entertainer, getting such warm acceptance of her culture from Indians was like coming back home.

How is Nora Fatehi dominating the global entertainment space?

But the best is yet to come. Just a few days ago, on July 2, 2026, Fatehi performed her official song for the tournament titled “Siir Siir” on the American premier morning’s TODAY Show, live from the Rockefeller Plaza in NYC.

After her electrifying show during the opening ceremony of the World Cup in Toronto on June 12, it was found that Fatehi had become the most searched Bollywood artist in the world. This is what makes her international success so remarkable; she never loses sight of her origin, as the choreographers and back-up dancers for her “Siir Siir” music video are all Indians.

What upcoming films and projects does Nora Fatehi have in 2026?

As she continues to break world records on her musical journey, Fatehi is equally preparing herself for a much-awaited slew of Indian movies during the latter part of 2026:

  • Side Heroes (July 31, 2026): Nora will be starring in this much-awaited movie, an ensemble drama which will be directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy and will include an array of comedy and drama stars like Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, and Varun Sharma.

  • KD: The Devil: Apart from being the face of the much-talked about track “Sarke Chunar” this year which got into trouble with the censors for a short while, Nora will soon be the face of director Prem’s much-anticipated movie KD: The Devil.

In conclusion, by soaring to great heights around the globe and still keeping herself busy in the film industry in Mumbai, Nora Fatehi shows that she doesn’t just move from one world to another but dominates both of them.

ALSO READ: Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj Removed From ZEE5 India Days After Release; Platform Issues Statement

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Nora Fatehi Gets Emotional As Indian Fans Cheer For Morocco At FIFA World Cup: ‘It Brought Tears To My Eyes’
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Nora Fatehi Gets Emotional As Indian Fans Cheer For Morocco At FIFA World Cup: ‘It Brought Tears To My Eyes’

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Nora Fatehi Gets Emotional As Indian Fans Cheer For Morocco At FIFA World Cup: ‘It Brought Tears To My Eyes’
Nora Fatehi Gets Emotional As Indian Fans Cheer For Morocco At FIFA World Cup: ‘It Brought Tears To My Eyes’
Nora Fatehi Gets Emotional As Indian Fans Cheer For Morocco At FIFA World Cup: ‘It Brought Tears To My Eyes’
Nora Fatehi Gets Emotional As Indian Fans Cheer For Morocco At FIFA World Cup: ‘It Brought Tears To My Eyes’

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