Nora Fatehi hot and sexy photos: Dilbar star looks glamorous as she walks the red carpet for Lux Golden Rose Awards

The star-studded Lux Golden Rose Awards featured some of the biggest faces of the Bollywood industry such as Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karishma Kapoor, Rekha, among others but what caught our eye were the Bollywood’s budding actresses who took the glam quotient a notch above. Alia Bhatt, Sonal Chauhan, Rakul Preet Singh, Nora Fatehi, Jhanvi Kapoor showed up in all-white gowns to the Lux Golden Rose Awards looking drop dead gorgeous.

Making quite a statement Nora Fatehi wore a pure white strapless bodycon Caroline Bibawi gown with a deep dramatic structured neckline with horizontal gold stripes. The stunning gown was accessorized by Diosa by Darshan Dave, Bracelet by Jet Gems and rings by Valentini LargoCarducci. Her picture has already garnered 165,000 likes in a span of just an hour and the comments section is flooded with compliments for her exquisite looks. Take a look at her pictures from Lux Golden Rose Awards here:

The Moroccan beauty has made a mark in the Bollywood industry with her exceptional songs such as Kamariya, Naah, Baby Marvake Maanegi and her blockbuster hit Dilbar. On the work front, Nora Fatehi will be next seen in Bharat opposite Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani and in Batla House opposite John Abraham.

