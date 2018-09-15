Besides being a remarkable belly dancer, Nora Fatehi has recently become an Internet sensation too. With over 2.3 million fans on Instagram, Nora is among some of the most familiar faces on social media lately. Recently, the actor shared a photo on her Instagram handle that has been sending her fans into a frenzy.

She is sensuous, sultry, seductive and every synonym that goes perfectly with her temperature soaring looks. We are talking about none other than Nora Fatehi and when it to comprehend her beauty in words, well, that is just ineffable. After making her fans go gaga over her back to back scintillating performances in Dilbar and Kamariya, the actor proved that nobody can beat her when it comes to those exceptional belly dance moves. Undoubtedly, Nora is one of the most talented actors in the industry and she has already become the director’s favourite when it comes to signing her for a powerpack performace in the film.

Besides being a remarkable belly dancer, Nora has recently become an Internet sensation too. With over 2.3 million fans on Instagram, Nora is among some of the most familiar faces on social media lately. Recently, the actor shared a photo on her Instagram handle that has been sending her fans into a frenzy.

In the picture, Nora is donning a pink off-shoulder dress and the picture is just too hot to handle. It is just way too impossible to take our eyes off the beauty. Sporting a pink lip shade and those golden pairs of accessories are adding spark to the picture. The picture is vibrant and the credit goes to none other than the beauty standing right at the centre of the frame – Nora Fatehi. Before we just keep on complimenting the diva, take a look at the picture:

In just a couple of hours, the photo has garnered over 232,580 likes and the comment section is no different than this but praises for the actor and her flawless beauty. Also, it is not the only picture that has garnered hearts of Nora’s fans but her profile is jampacked of such beautiful and classy pictures. Take a look:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More