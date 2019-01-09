Nora Fatehi photos: Nora Fatehi is counted amongst the top trending actors of the industry who leaves no chance of spreading her magic and entertaining her fans with her hot and desi looks. The Internet sensation Nora Fatehi recently uploaded her picture, dressed in a pink tube dress which is looking stunning on her.

Nora Fatehi hot photos: Nora Fatehi has currently become an Internet sensation after giving the superhit song Dilbar Dilbar. The actor gained popularity after appearing in Bigg Boss season 9 where she came into recognition and showcased her talent of Belly dancing. Nora is currently the heartthrob and never misses a chance of flourishing herself in every field, starting from acting, dancing and also the singing. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share her sexy pic. In the photo, she is looking breathtaking in a magenta tube dress. The most stylish part about her picture is her top bun which is adding more to her looks.

In just a few hours of the upload, the picture gained 3 lakh likes with overloading shares which proves that the diva’s fans eagerly wait for her upgrades and supports in her thick and thins. The beautiful is top rated among the most followed actors of the industry and misses no chance of spreading her hotness in her superhit songs like–Kamariya, Naah, Baby Marvake Maanegi and many more. Good news for her fans is the hottie will next be seen in her upcoming movie–Bharat with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More