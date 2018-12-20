Nora Fatehi photos: Recently Dilbar star shared a picture of herself on her official Instagram page and oh boy! we have to say she looks hot as ever as she poses for the camera. Dressed in a golden sequined blouse Nora looks beautiful. She has paired off her Arabian look with green shimmery eyeshadow, kohled eyes and glossy pink lipstick. The picture in a span of just a few hours has garnered 341k likes and the count seems unstoppable.

Canadian dancer, model and actress of Moroccan origin Nora Fatehi has become a social media sensation in a short span of time with her amazing dancing skills and her gorgeous looks. Recently Dilbar star shared a picture of herself on her official Instagram page and oh boy! we have to say she looks hot as ever as she poses for the camera. Dressed in a golden sequined blouse Nora looks beautiful. She has paired off her Arabian look with green shimmery eyeshadow, kohled eyes and glossy pink lipstick. The picture in a span of just a few hours has garnered 341k likes and the count seems unstoppable.

Nora Fatehi made her acting debut in the Bollywood movie Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans but got her breakthrough by doing dance numbers in Telugu films such as Temper, Baahubali and Kick 2. Recently Nora Fatehi did an item number- Dilbar for the movie Satyamev Jayate. The song in a span of just 24 hours had gained 20 million views and made it the first Hindi song to have garnered such huge numbers in a short span of time.

On the professional front, Nora will be next seen playing the role of Sophia in the movie Bharat starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu and Sunil Grover.

