Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi, who dominated 2018 with her sensational dance moves on songs like Dilbar and Kamariya is setting the Internet on fire with her latest photoshoot. In the photo shared by Nora on Instagram, the diva looks stunning in a glamorous avatar. Dressed in a black crop top paired with rose gold high-waisted skirt, Nora is taking the fashion quotient up high with her sartorial choices.

Dilbar fame Nora Fatehi is Bollywood’s latest crush. Be it her sensational dance moves, stunning looks or infectious smile, the diva has carved a space for herself not just in Bollywood but also in the hearts of fans. As we enter into a new year, the diva has shared a new photo from her latest photoshoot that setting the Internet on fire and making social media users go gaga over her.

In the photo shared by Nora, she can be seen dressed in a black crop top paired with a sequined rose gold skirt. As she strikes a pose and flaunts her toned midriff, Nora is looking absolutely breathtaking. To amp up her look, Nora has completed her look with pink-hued makeup and soft curly hair. No points for guessing, why Nora makes everyone go weak in the knees.

After featuring in songs like Dilbar and Kamariya in 2018, Nora Fatehi has some big Bollywood projects lined up in 2019. Looking at Nora Fatehi’s massive popularity, the diva has been roped in for Salman Khan’s much-anticipated film Bharat and John Abraham’s Batla House.

Have a look at her stunning photos here-

