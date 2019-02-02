Dancing sensation Nora Fatehi is among the top diva's who leaves no chance of astonishing her fans with her upgrades. Recently the actor uploaded her uber-hot photos in which she is looking stunning dressed in a printed pantsuit which is looking stylish on her. The hottie has about 3.3 million followers on Instagram which proves that her fans eagerly wait for the diva's stunning photos.

Nora Fatehi is one such actor and dancer who heads all the departments and excels in entertaining her fans with her hot and sexy clicks. The Internet sensation has a massive fan following and regularly updates them with her professional and personal upgrades. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest pic. She is looking fiercely hot in a printed crop top pantsuit which is looking gorgeous on her. Moreover, she has complimented her looks by wearing a red pullover which is looking damn alluring on her.

The hottie has preferential fashion choices and showcases her attires with utmost grace and elegance. Moreover, her photos on the Internet scream a lot about her beauty and glamour. With trendy attires and hot photos, the actor continues to sway her fans with her looks.

Nora Fatehi came into limelight after appearing in Salman Khan show Bigg Boss with contestants like Prince Narula. Post to it, recently the actor rose to fame with her Dilbar Dilbar song from the movie Satyamev Jayate. The song garnered approximately 20 million views in just 24 hours of its launch which proves that the actor is her fans favourite. Nora is best known for her sensual dance moves and leaves her fans awestruck with hot belly dancing. Some of her hit songs include Kamariya, Manohari, Rock the Party and many more.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More