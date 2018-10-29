Nora Fatehi photos: Known to charm the audience with her dance moves, Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi has shared her latest photo on Instagram. In her latest photo, Nora is looking absolutely stunning and is making the fans go gaga over her. The photo has garnered 228, 162 likes so far and the comment section has been flooded with compliments.

After taking Bollywood by storm with her sensational dance moves, Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi has also emerged as a social media sensation. Be it her sensuous and sultry photos or dance videos, it takes social media by storm reflecting her massive fanbase and undeniable stardom. On October 29, the diva took to her official Instagram account to share her latest photo in which she looks absolutely stunning.

Donning a white top with a denim jacket, Nora completed her look with multi-coloured earrings, sunglasses tucked in her shirt and bright red lipstick. In the photo, the diva can be seen perfecting her lipstick by looking into a handheld mirror. Needless to say, Nora looks picture-perfect in the photo and is undoubtedly one of the most charming and good looking actors of Bollywood.

So far, Nora’s photo has garnered 228, 162 likes and the comment section has been flooded with compliments appreciating her stunning looks and hot avatar. However, it is not the first time that Nora has mesmerised one and all with her Instagram photos as she is known to make the audience go gaga over her with her glamorous avatar.

Workwise, Nora was recently seen mesmerising the fans with her dance moves on the song Kamariya from the film Stree starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor. After this, she will be seen starring in the much-anticipated film Bharat co-starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Sunil Grover and Disha Patani.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More