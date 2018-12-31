Nora Fatehi is undoubted, one of most talked-about personalities from Bollywood in the passing year. Shot to fame with her sizzling dance in Harrdy Sandhu's Naah, Nora Fatehi drove everyone crazy. With one on one dancing hits like Kamariya and Dilbar Dilbar, Nora earned a lot of name and fame for her in the industry. The gorgeous diva has a massive fan following on social media too which lets her steal all the attention.

With the Arabic version of Dilbar, Nora Fatehi debuted in singing and people really loved her melodious voice

Recently, she took to her official Instagram account to post photos of her looking gorgeous as ever. In the series of photos, Nora Fatehi can be seen performing on-stage with her co-singer Fnaire. According to her caption, Nora Fatehi proudly sang her debut song Dilbar and loved performing.

While Nora was basking appreciation for her sizzling dance performance, she chose to explore herself even more and pulled out the singer in her. With the Arabic version of Dilbar, Nora Fatehi debuted in singing and people really loved her melodious voice. Overlapped with multiple talents, the hot and happening actor continued to slay the whole year.

