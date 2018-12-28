One of the most popular divas of Bollywood Nora Fatehi has yet again swayed fans with her sizzling avatar. With her killer looks and sexy moves, Nora Fatehi has managed to win a million hearts. Having a fan following of more than 3 million on Instagram, Nora Fatehi keeps on creating a buzz with her photo updates. The diva has a stunning Instagram profile, full of hot and happening photos.

The remarkable dancing skills of Nora Fatehi set the Internet on fire. Be it Hardy Sandhu’s Naah, Stree’s Kamariya or Dilbar Dilbar, Nora Fatehi has proved everytime that she is a stunner! Paving her way into the audience’s hearts, she has become a social media star. Surprising her fans with an astonishing still once again, Nora Fatehi took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her in a red gown. Looking super-hot, Nora Fatehi can be seen striking a sensuous pose for the camera. Take a look yourself!

This red-hot look of Nora Fatehi is making rounds on the internet. Flaunting her curvaceous body, Nora is giving major goals to the fans. Well, this is not the first time she has impressed fans with her social media game, Nora Fatehi has an Instagram flooded with hottest stills of her. Take a look at some of them:

