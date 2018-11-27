Known to charm the audience with her sensational dance moves, Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi is back with her latest dance video. In the video shared by Nora on her official Instagram account, she can be seen grooving on the song Kamariya from the film Stree once again. Dressed in a black bodycon dress, Nora looks absolutely stunning dancing on the song.

With her sensational dance moves and a charming persona, Nora Fatehi has not just carved a space for herself in Bollywood but also in the hearts of fans. After her songs like Dilbar, Kamariya, Naah, Baby Marvake Maanegi and many more hitting the charbusters, it is unlikely that Nora does not make the audience go gaga every time she strikes a dance move. As a pleasant surprise for her millions of fans and followers, the diva took to her official Instagram account to share her latest video that is already a hit on social media.

In the video, Nora is seen donning a black bodycon dress that is accentuating her curvaceous body perfectly with golden strap-on sandals. To amp up the look, she is rocking her natural wavy-straight hair with minimal makeup. As she grooves on her hit chartbuster song Kamariya from the film Stree, Nora Fatehi is leaving everyone spellbound like always. The photo-sharing app that the diva is using to make the video, is adding sparkles and glitters as she twists and turns with absolute grace and charm.

Shared less than a 12 hours ago, the video has already garnered 372, 318 views and the count is increasing with every passing second, which reflects her massive fan base, stardom and craze among the fans. Not just that, social media users have also flooded the comment section with compliments praising Nora’s hot and sultry dance moves.

Have a look at Nora Fatehi's photos that make fans go gaga over her:

