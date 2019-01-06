Nora Fatehi video: Nora Fatehi is among the top followed actors of the industry who excels in giving major fashion goals to her fans. The Internet sensation Nora Fatehi creates a buzz very often with her hot and sexy photos and video. Recently the diva is winning hearts for her latest video containing small segments of her Kolkata show, see video

Dilbar girl Nora Fatehi is counted amongst the most followed actors of the industry. After dancing gracefully and spreading the hotness of her belly dancing in Dilbar song, the actor has become her fans favourite. And in return, her fans leave no chance of showering their love on the diva in the form of likes and overloading comments. Recently the diva took to her official Instagram handle to share a small video of her grand concert in Kolkata. The diva is looking marvellous dressed in a shimmery skirt and black top which is looking stunning on her.

The video contains small segments of her show where the diva is getting ready, posing, dancing and taking selfies with her fans. Nora commenced her career by appearing in Bollywood film– Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans in the year 2014. In just a small time span the actor has worked very hard and impressed her fans with her alluring looks and hot dance moves. The hottie actually gained limelight after appearing in Bigg Boss season 9 and was seen sharing good chemistry with Prince Narula. Till now the actor has appeared in numerous hit films like–Baahubali: The Beginning, Kick 2, Loafer, Stree, Satyamev Jayate and many more.

