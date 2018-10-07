Nora Fatehi, who melted many hearts with her hot performance in Dilbar song, posted a sizzling picture on her official Instagram page on Saturday, October 6. The diva was seen wearing a very sexy off shoulder black and white gown. The gown has been paired with white stilettos.

She is all set to baffle her fans and followers with an upcoming song as a pop star and even a producer

After creating massive buzz on social media for her hot performance in Dilbar, Nora Fatehi is once again taking all the hearts. The hottie posted a super sexy picture on her Official Instagram page on Saturday, October 6. The diva was seen wearing a very sexy off shoulder black and white gown. The gown has been paired with white stilettos. The best part about the picture was her hair, which were seen open, like she does not care about the world.

The Bharat actor, who has recently returned from Malta after shooting, is quite occupied with its editing before it release worldwide. She is all set to baffle her fans and followers with an upcoming song as a pop star and even a producer.

