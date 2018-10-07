After creating massive buzz on social media for her hot performance in Dilbar, Nora Fatehi is once again taking all the hearts. The hottie posted a super sexy picture on her Official Instagram page on Saturday, October 6. The diva was seen wearing a very sexy off shoulder black and white gown. The gown has been paired with white stilettos. The best part about the picture was her hair, which were seen open, like she does not care about the world. 

The Bharat actor, who has recently returned from Malta after shooting,  is quite occupied with its editing before it release worldwide. She is all set to baffle her fans and followers with an upcoming song as a pop star and even a producer.

#Repost thank u @missmalini with @get_repost ・・・ EXCLUSIVE: While we're still picking up our jaws off the floor thanks to @norafatehi's moves in the reprised version of Dilbar Dilbar, this gorgeous has actually collaborated with famous band @fnaire_official to create an Arabic version of the song! What's more? This boss babe has also produced the Arabic version of the song! PS: Is it me or does this first look remind you guys of Alisha Chinai's Made In India video? I can't wait to see what the Arabic moroccan version of the song will be like! What about you?

