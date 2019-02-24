Nora Fatehi Instagram photos: Dilbar star Nora Fatehi is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming movie Street Dancer, Batla House and Bharat. The gorgeous Moroccan beauty, took to her official Instagram handle to let her fans know how she prepares before performing on the stage. Take a look at the Instagram post that has garnered over 296,720 likes on social media within hours of its upload.

Nora Fatehi Instagram photos: She is hot, she is gorgeous, she is a talented dancer famously known for her belly dancing, is all set to entertain her huge fan follower with the upcoming movie Street Dancer 3D. Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer went on floors recently in London. She was recently noted saying that she has realised that the level of dancing will go up to 50 times higher than anything she has done before. Although, Nora is not a trained dancer so it becomes difficult for the lady to pick up the dance form in one go. She added, Fatehi will be seen for more than five minutes on the screen in all the films. Apart from Street Dancer, she will also feature in John Abraham starrer Batla House and Bharat starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

The gorgeous Moroccan beauty who forced us to groove to the beats of Dilbar Dilbar, took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest pictures. In the beautiful picture, Nora is seen posing for a photo in wa black floral printed top. Her cherry lipcolour and way of preparing for the performance is what stole millions of hearts. Nora Fatehi captioned her post as prepping for a performance to cut herself out from the commotion with her noise cancellation headphones. She even went on asking her fans about the songs her fans listen when preparing for the performance. If you missed watching this Instagram post of Nora Fatehi, take a look at the picture that garnered over 296,720 likes on social media:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More