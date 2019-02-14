Dilbar Dilbar fame Nora Fatehi took to her official Instagram handle to share her yet another sizzling video in a blak coloured track suit. Requesting her fans to caption the post in which her hair-dresses is seen taking care of her hair-do as she is busy working out. The post has so far garnered over 448k likes:

She is hot, she is sexy, she is non-other than the stunning Moroccan beauty who made her huge fan base go gaga with her mind-blowing dance moves in John Abraham’s Satayamev Jayate song Dilbar Dilbar. The gorgeous diva who began her acting career with Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans in 2014, is currently gearing up to for the upcoming movie Bharat Starrr Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Apart from that, she will also feature in John Abraham, Mrunal Thakur and Ravi Kishan’s Batla House and Street Dancer 3D starring Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.

In a black coloured tracksuit, Nora Fatehi’s workout video has simply driven away our Thursday blues. Well, the gorgeous lady took to her official Instagram handle to share her yet another clip in which she is seen doing crunches in the vanity van. In the funny video, her hair-dresser is seen rushing to her to make sure that the beautiful hair-do is not ruined during her work out. Captioning the post as “Caption this hair is his life! Don’t mess with it.” This is not the first time that the beauty has surprised her 3.4 million fans with such a beautiful treat on social media. If you still haven’t seen Nora Fatehi’s latest Instagram post, take a look at the video here that has garnered over 448k hearts:

