Nora Fatehi photos: Moroccan beauty who is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming movie Bharat starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, looks uber hot in her latest photos. Donning in a red outfit, the stunning diva was spotted outside Milap Zaveri's birthday party venue.

Nora Fatehi photos: After setting the internet on fire with her killer moves in John Abraham-starrer movie’s chartbuster Dilbar Dilbar, Moroccan beauty is back with a surprise for her fans. Well, this time is not the song or her upcoming movie project but it’s her latest Instagram photos. The gorgeous diva who B-Town who is known for her sensational dance performances simply slayed like a boss in her latest red two-piece. In a hot red frilled two-piece, Fatehi looked stunning and hot.

Donning like a diva in red, Nora chose to wear black footwear at Milap Zaveri’s birthday party. This is not the first time that B-Town’s hottie gave a sexy treat to her fans. On October 10, Nora Fatehi posted a stunning photo of herself in denim and white crop top. The lady chose to upload the photo on her official Instagram handle with a caption saying, he said he hates to see me go but love to watch me leave. Seems like red is Dilbar stars favourite colour, as she lady chose to go with a red sling bag as she posed for a picture.

This is what out Moroccan beauty wore on Milap Zaveri’s birthday bash:

Take a look at the hot and sexy photos and videos shared by Noha Fatehi who is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming movie Bharat starring Salman Khan, Katrin Kaif and Disha Patani.

