Nora Fatehi photos: Dilbar Dilbar beauty Nora Fatehi is all set to make her fans go crazy with her killer looks in the upcoming thriller Bharat starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. With over 2.6 million followers on Instagram, Nora Fatehi is the latest celebrity to set the internet on fire with her unmissable airport look.

Nora Fatehi photos: Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi who is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming movie Bharat starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead. Well, the hot diva of Bollywood who came to limelight after Satyameva Jayate’s song starring John Abraham, Dilbar Dilbar became the chartbuster of the year. With those killer dance moves, Fatehi simply slayed like a diva with her belly dancing in the song that has garnered millions of views on YouTube.

Well, we all know! The airport look has become one of the traditions of Bollywood. From Kareena Kapoor’s casual outfit to newly married Deepika Padukone’s unmissable grin, shutterbugs never miss a golden opportunity to click our celebs at the airport. Just like other celebs, our gorgeous lady Nora Fatehi has also bagged a position in the list of the well-dressed actor at the airport. Looking back to the hot photo in which our stunning diva wore green tracksuit with white bra-let.

With over 2.6 million followers on Instagram, Nora Fatehi’s latest airport avatar has so far garnered 216,550 likes on social media. Take a look at the series of photos shared by Nora Fatehi on her official Instagram handle:

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat stars Bollywood actors Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, Manav Vij and Anant Vidhaat Sharma. Bankrolled by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Salman Khan under the banners of Reel Life Productions, Salman Khan Films and T-Series. The film will hit the theatres on June 5, next year.

