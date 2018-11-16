Nora Fatehi photos: Moroccan beauty never misses a golden opportunity to disappoint her huge fan following on social media. The gorgeous lady of Bollywood often posts her sexy and sizzling photos and videos on Instagram to make her fans go gaga. Take a look at her throwback New Year video.

Nora Fatehi photos: After setting the internet on fire with her latest hot and sexy red colour dress, we bring to you her sensuous video which will definitely force you to watch it on repeat mode. The hot diva of Bollywood who made her acting career with Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans in 2014 is currently busy working with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif for the upcoming mega-project of B-Town, Bharat. Fatehi has never missed an opportunity to make her fans go gaga. Be it her sultry moves or belly dancing in Instagram videos, our Moroccan beauty simply slays in whatever she does.

As the craze of New Year is around the corner and people are gearing up for the late night parties, here we have a stunner video of our hottie that was posted on January 2, this year. Wishing Happy New Year to her 2.6 million fans on Instagram, Nora Fatehi appreciated the endless love and support of her fans with her killer moves in the video that garnered around 121,357 likes on social media. In a maroon bra-let and slit side skirt, Fatehi’s belly dance video on Arabic song and then Swag Se Karenge Sabka Swagat is to die for.

Well, 26-year-old Canadian dancer is often seen posting her sexy and gorgeous photos and videos on social media. Take a look at the sexy videos that our Kamariya star has so far uploaded on Instagram.

