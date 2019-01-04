Nora Fatehi hot video: Dilbar Dilbar fame actress Nora Fatehi's throwback Jhalak Dikhla Jaa video is simply unmissable. The gorgeous lady who broke the Internet on fire with her sexy belly dancing, never misses a chance of making her fans go crazy when it comes to sexy photos and sizzling video. Watch Nora Fatehi's throwback Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 9 video which is too hot to handle.

Nora Fatehi hot videos: The hot and sexy Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi definitely knows how to make her fans stay engaged when it comes to posting her sizzling pictures uber-hot attires. From her debut movie Roar: Tigers of the Sunderbands to making a special appearance in Kayamkulam Kochuni, Nora Fatehi is one of the hottest divas who is not only familiar to Bollywood but is also the famous South face. The gorgeous lady who broke all the records of setting the YouTube on fire with her sexy belly dancing in John Abraham’s Dilbar Dilbar, is simply a packet full of talent.

Nora Fatehi made her television debut with Bigg Boss season 9. Apart from being a part of Comedy Night Bachao, Entertainment Ki Raat, Troll Police, Top Model India and MTV Dating in the Dark, Nora Fatehi was seen flaunting her sexy dance moves in the ninth season of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa which was under the panel of Jacqueline Fernandez, Karan Johar, Ganesh Hegde and Farah Khan. Well, a Bollywood fan page shared her throwback Jhalak Dikhla Jaa video in which she is seen shaking a leg with her choreographer in sexy green attire with swords.

Watch the unmissable video of Nora Fatehi that has yet again set the Internet on fire:

