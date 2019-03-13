Nora Fatehi video: Dilbar Dilbar fame Moroccan beauty, Nora Fatehi took to her official Instagram handle to share a cute video with kids dancing to the beats of Kamariya on the sets of Street Dancers. The adorable video of children following Nora Fatehi's Kamariya steps has definitely stolen the limelight in the video.

Nora Fatehi video: Who hates to play around cute kids? At least, celebs like Nora Fatehi don’t! Well, her latest Instagram video is a proof that the lady is totally enjoying the company of children on the sets of her upcoming project especially after making them dance to the beats of one of her chartbuster songs. The gorgeous Moroccan beauty in her latest Instagram post shared a few hours ago, is seen teaching little champs the famous Kamariya steps from Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree. In a grey coloured jumpsuit with white sports shoes, Nora Fatehi’s dance video with kids is too cute handle.

Well, not just us! but her massive following feels that the adorable video of Nora and kids following her dance moves is charming. Captioning the post by saying that by far the cutest thing ever is these cuties who were waiting for Dilbar star on the sets of Street Dancer in the cold for a picture with their families. Besides that, one of the kids waiting wanted to show her his moves on Kamariya. She concluded by saying that nothing brings more joy than the innocent children who are the true fans.

If you missed watching this cute video of Nora Fatehi dancing to the beats of Kamariya with kids, take a sneak peek to it here which has garnered over 460505 views:

