Nora Fatehi Killed In An Accident? Fake News Of Actress Dying In A Freak Accident Goes Viral

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi recently became the target of a viral death hoax, leaving fans worried and shocked.

A misleading video circulating online falsely claimed that she had lost her life in a freak accident during an adventure trip. However, it was soon confirmed that the woman in the video was not Nora, and the actress is completely safe.

Misleading Clip Shared on Social Media

The fabricated video was posted by a suspicious Instagram page, showing a woman harnessed to a cable before being dropped from a great height, similar to a bungee jump.

The page falsely captioned the post: “@norafatehi famous Bollywood actor death bad news for Bollywood (sic).” Additionally, text on the video read: “Famous Bollywood artist Nora Fatehi accidental death (sic).”

Fans Slam Fake News Spreaders

Nora’s fans were quick to condemn the false claims, calling out the page for spreading misinformation. Many users urged social media platforms to take action against such deceptive content.

As of now, the actress has not commented on the rumors.

Just days before the hoax, Nora Fatehi had another frightening experience when she and her team had to be evacuated from a hotel in Los Angeles due to a raging wildfire.

Sharing her ordeal in a video, she said, “I have never seen anything like this. It’s insane! We just got an evacuation order five minutes ago, so I quickly packed my things and left. I plan to head near the airport and wait there because I have a flight today, and I really hope I can catch it.”

On the professional front, Nora Fatehi is gearing up for her next venture, The Royals, a Netflix series where she will star alongside Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar, Sakshi Tanwar, Zeenat Aman, and Milind Soman, among others.