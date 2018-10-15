Nora Fatehi latest dance video: Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi is back to charm the audience with her sensational dance moves. Recently seen taking over social media with her sensuous and sultry dance moves on the song Kamariya, Nora Fatehi looks absolutely phenomenal while dancing on the song Taki Taki. The video has garnered 784, 117 views so far and has been showered with compliments.

Nora Fatehi latest dance video: Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi is a phenomenal dancer and she knows it. After impressing Bollywood with her sensuous and sultry dance moves on songs like Dilbar from Satyameva Jayate and Kamariya from Stree, the diva has shared her latest dance video on her Instagram account. In the video, Nora can be stealing hearts with her incredible dance moves on the song Taki Taki with choreographer Rajit Dev.

Dressed in a red crop top paired with matching leggings and white sneakers, Nora looks too hot to handle while dancing. Shared on October 15, the video has already garnered 784, 117 views. Looking at the video, one can assert that Nora is undoubtedly one of the best dancers in the country.

As she continues to take Bollywood by storm, the diva has also emerged as a social media sensation. Every time she shares her latest photos and videos, it takes over social media and sweeps her fans and followers off their feet. Last seen in Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Stree’s song Kamariya, the diva will be seen in the much-awaited film Bharat co-starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Tabu and many more.

Check out Nora Fatehi’s photos that make fans go gaga over her stunning looks.

