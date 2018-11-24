Nora Fatehi photos: Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi, known for her sizzling hot dance moves, will be soon sharing the screens with the Bollywood Dabangg Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in her latest project– Bharat. Nora took to her Instagram account, to share some of her photos of an event. In the post, she looks fabulous wearing an extravagant light colour dress.

Nora Fatehi photos: Canadian Model and dancer – Nora Fatehi is all set to entertain her massive fan following with her new project –Bharat starring Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan in lead roles. The movie is expected to release in 2019. After giving a blockbuster performance in Satyameva Jayate’s song – Dilbar Dilbar, the diva gained a lot of popularity and stardom. The hottie is also known for her killer dance moves especially in Belly dancing.

Recently, the Diva took to her official Instagram handle, to share her latest photos of the opening ceremony of International Film Festival of India (IFFI 2018). In the picture, the diva is looking gorgeous, wearing a slight lilac tone dress. With subtle makeup and light accessories, Nora looks like a cute doll. With over 2.6 million followers, Nora’s baby doll looks created a buzz on the photo-sharing platform Instagram. In a few hours, the photo had 271,763 likes which proves that the queen rules over the heart and souls of her fans.

The hottie made her film debut in the movie– Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans. She has also worked in Telugu cinema and performed various item numbers like – Kick 2, Baahubali, Temper. She was also a contestant in Bigg Boss 9, where she was seen sharing good chemistry with her co-contestant Prince Narula.

