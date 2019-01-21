Nora Fatehi hot photos: Nora Fatehi is mostly famous after appearing in the song Dibar of the movie Satyamev Jayate. Recently, Nora's throwback picture is currently gaining a million hearts due to her sensual and bold looks. The Internet sensation is looking fiercely hot in a black bralette and blue shorts. See here Nora Fatehi latest hot, sexy, bikini photoshoot, Nora Fatehi photo gallery, Nora Fatehi HD Wallpapers.

Nora Fatehi is counted amongst the most multi-talented actors of the Bollywood industry. The sensation leaves no chance of hitting the top favourite list of her fans with her hot dance moves and sexy pictures. Nora Fatehi came into limelight after appearing in Salman Khan’s famous show– Bigg Boss season 9 and was a wild card entry and was seen sharing good friendship bond with Prince Narula. Recently, the beautiful actor’s throwback picture in a wet avatar has gone viral and is currently winning millions of hearts on the Internet. The actor is looking sensual, wearing a black bralette. Her bold expressions with nude lipstick is currently drawing attention and is sizzling internet with her bold avatar.

Though Nora Fatehi is a Canadian model, she considers her heart to be an Indian and has worked really hard to prove herself. She made her Bollywood debut with the movie– Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans in the year 2014.

The Internet sensation has a massive fan following and has recently swayed the fans after appearing in the recreated version of Dilbar song in the movie–Satyamev Jayate. In just a few hours of its upload on the video-sharing platform–YouTube, the video garnered 20 million views which itself proves that the diva’s fans eagerly wait for the diva to upload her updates. The actor has also flourished herself in Telugu movie–Temper, Baahubali: The Beginning, Oopiri in the form of special appearance. Good news for Nora’s fans is the hardworking actor will next be seen in the movie Bharat in the year 2019 with Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani and many more.

