One of the most sensational dancers in the Indian film fraternity, Nora Fatehi, whose dance number Dilbar took the country by storm as it was so sensational, has become a social media star and her photos set the Internet on fire! Nora Fatehi, dressed in a sexy white and pink striped crop top and similar lowers. In the photo, we see Nora Fatehi flaunting her sexy curves and toned body. Nora Fatehi is one of the sexiest dancers in Bollywood.

She is from Moroccan dancer and model who was last seen in the revised version of Dilbar song in Satyameva Jayate which starred John Abraham in the lead role. Nora Fatehi is also a former Bigg Boss contestant who participated in the 9th season of the Salman Khan show. Nora Fatehi has also worked in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films such as Temper, Baahubali: The Beginning, Double Barrel, Oopiri, Kayamkulam Kochuni, among many others.

She was also in Bollywood films such as Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans, Crazy Cukkad Family, Stree, among others. She will be next seen in Batla House and Salman Khan starrer Bharat which is slated to hit the silver screen on Eid next year.

