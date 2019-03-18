Nora Fatehi is undoubtedly one of the hottest and happening ladies of the industry. From impressing fans with her sexy moves to stealing hearts with her charming smile, the Dilbar star creates a buzz every time. The lady is a full dose of glam and with her gorgeous face, Nora never misses to raise temperatures. This latest Instagram photo of Nora Fatehi will leave you astonished, take a look!

Nora Fatehi is one of the sexiest ladies of the industry who keeps on hogging headlines for her steamy hot avatars. The diva raises temperatures every time she posts a photo on social media. She’s hot, she’s beautiful, she’s stunning, she’s Nora Fatehi. Known for her sexy belly dance moves, the talented artist has gathered a huge fan base for her. The diva shot to fame with her superb performance in Dilbar song and since then, she has never looked back. Entertaining her huge fan following, the actor keeps on sharing the latest photos and videos on her social media timelines.

The Moroccan beauty has made everyone groove on her beats and now, she is making her fans drool over her hotness. Recently, the diva took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her in which she can be seen donning a super stylish attire. Nora Fatehi is posing in a white swan-like attire with a funky hairstyle and makeup on. Contrasting the look, she has opted for pink colour eyeshadow. Posing like a real pro, Nora looks absolutely stunning in her latest Instagram photo, take a look!

The smoking hot lady is soon going to treat her fans with her upcoming movie Street Dancer 3D which will also be starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. The movie has already gone on floors and the cast is shooting in London. Not just this, she will also be starring in upcoming movies Batla House and Bharat. Batla House will be featuring John Abraham while Bharat will be starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Well, this is not the first time Nora Fatehi is turning up the head with her hotness. The lady keeps on swaying fans with her superhot looks. The diva has currently a fan following of more than 3.6 million people on Instagram. Here are some of the stunning Instagram photos of Nora Fatehi, take a look!

