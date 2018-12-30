Nora Fatehi photos: Dilbar girl Nora Fatehi is counted amongst the most charming actors of the industry. In her recent upload, the diva is looking cool wearing a red Adidas tracksuit which is suiting her well. The Internet sensation has about 3 million followers on Instagram and misses no chance of entertaining her fans with her sexy moves.

Nora Fatehi hot photos: Nora Fatehi is known as one of the most trending actors of the B-town. The way the queen carries herself with a flair and style makes her the hottest among all. The diva came into limelight after appearing in Salman Khan’s show–Bigg Boss season 9 where she was seen sharing good chemistry with Prince Narula. Recently the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share her casual pictures. In the photos, Nora is looking cool wearing a red Adidas tracksuit which is suiting her well.

The Internet sensation has about 3 million followers on the image-sharing platform–Instagram and never misses a chance of entertaining her fans with hot updates. The actor gained recognition after giving a major hit–Neha Kakkar’s song Dilbar Dilbar from the movie Satyameva Jayate. In the song Nora is looking alluring dressed in a red dress. Her hot belly dancing moves, curvaceous body and sensual looks is something one cannot miss. Not just this, the hottie has appeared in many other songs and masters the talent of creating a buzz on social media. Apart from this, the actor will be seen next in her upcoming movie–Bharat which is likely to release in 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More