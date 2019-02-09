Nora Fatehi sexy photo: Our very own Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi who barely misses an opportunity of making her fans go gaga recently took to her official Instagram handle to post her yet another uber-hot picture in ethnic attire. The gorgeous lady forced us to groove to the song track of Dilbar, simply made our weekend special by uploading all I see is firework post today,

Nora Fatehi sexy photo: Our very own Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi recently celebrated her 27th birthday with Varun Dhawan. The stunning pictures of our hottie with Qayamat Ki Raat actor Karishma Tanna went viral on social media and obviously we can’t keep calm. The gorgeous diva simply made our day by posting her sexy photos in a pink coloured satin dress. Not just that, her happy go birthday pictures were as adorable as anything that would bring a smile to our face.

Coming to her latest Instagram post, we all know how famous our Dilbar lady on photo-sharing app is. She took to her official Instagram handle today i.e. February 8, to post her super hot picture in an ethic wear. In a pastel coloured lehenga with a beautiful jewellery, Fatehi’s all I see is firework post simply made our Friday night special. Not just that, her sensuous expression and wedding ready look, Nora’s unmissable photo garnered over 175k likes on social media. Take a look at the most beautiful photo of Nora Fatehi that has simply set the Internet on fire:

On the work front, the gorgeous lady is all set to make her fans crazy by starring in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat which is likely to release on June 5, this year. Apart from that, she will also feature in the third installment of Remo D’ Souza’s ABCD franchise, The upcoming movie is titled as Street Dancer 3 and stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.

Take a look at the some of Nora Fatehi’s super hit chartbusters that made her one of the best dancers of India:

