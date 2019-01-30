Nora Fatehi is among the top stars who is best known for sparkling her hotness in the industry with her sensational moves. The Internet sensation has a huge fan base and keeps entertaining her fans with her sexy photos on the Internet as well. Recently, the diva took to her official Instagram handle to share her first hit Malayalam song Nrithageethikalennum.

Nora Fatehi hot video: Dancing sensation Nora Fatehi is among the stars of B-town who not only entertain her fans with her sizzling looks but also creates a buzz around with her sensational dancing moves. Among which she is best known for her belly dancing and has proved her skills by appearing in major Bollywood hits like Dilbar, Kamariya, Baby Marvake Maanegi and many more. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram to share her first Malayalam song Nrithageethikalennum from the movie Kayamkulam Kochuni. In the song, she is looking hot dressed in a baby pink outfit. Her moves and expressions in the movie is something which cannot be missed at all.

Nora Fatehi majorly came into limelight after appearing Bigg Boss season 9. The Internet sensation majorly rose to fame after appearing in Dilbar from the movie Satyamev Jayate in 2018. Good news for her fans is she will be next seen in movies like Bharat and Batla House in 2019. She will be also enlightening this year with her spark in next item number Ekwari Tak Le. Nora also appeared in Musical video Naah with Harrdy Sandhu in the year 2017 which was among the hit songs of the year. Nora has a huge fan following of 3.3 million on Image-sharing platform Instagram which proves that the hottie is her fans favourite.

Nora has also acted in some movies like Crazy Cukkad Family, Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans, Mr.X and many more.

