This video of Nora Fatehi training with fire-hoops for O Saki Saki is setting the Internet on fire: Nora Fatehi took the scale of Bollywood item numbers a notch higher with her latest song O Saki Saki from Batla House. The diva set the screens on fire with her exceptional yet saucy dance moves. Once again, the diva sent her fans into a frenzy with her belly dance moves that no one else but only Nora could have aced with perfection. In the video, Nora leaves her fans spellbound with her stunning looks and amazing dance moves. 

Those who were just too lazy to notice should analyse the fact that Nora has danced with actual fire for the songs. To nail her performance, the Dilbar Dilbar star learned to dance with the equipment and was trained hard for so many days. The actor has recently shared a video on her Instagram account in which she’s dancing while holding fire-hoops in both hands. Keeping the precautions in mind, the video has been shot in the backyard of a studio so that nothing gets damaged. Check out this extremely ‘hot’ video right here:

View this post on Instagram

This was literally a day before the shoot of #OSakiSaki .. i had only about 2 days to learn how to do Fire dancing.. as u can see from this video i had fear written all over my face as i was doing this for the first time! My heart was racing and i was sweating like a pig! But in very less time i managed to figure out the technique and learnt the choreography only because i kept my determination despite the fear of dancing with fire and that too with such a heavy prop.. i have learnt a new skill now and im really proud of myself! Ive always been fascinated by fire dancing i just never had the courage to do it myself! But as an artist its always important to push yourself and find ways to work under pressure regardless of the circumstances! Never say i CANT always say I Will… thats been my moto since day 1 and the main reason for my evolution as an artist.. Thank you to the team for giving me the chance to learn a new skill! ❤️🙏🏽 @adil_choreographer @alishasingh.official @emmayentertainment @nikkhiladvani @tseries.official

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi) on

Did you hear the cheer at the end of the video? Well, that’s the exact reaction of almost every individual who had watched the video. More than a stunt, it is an extremely dangerous thing to do and hats off to Nora for doing this with such ease and grace. Batla House, which is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 15, features John Abraham in a lead role. Apart from Batla House, Nora will also be seen in Street Dancer 3D along with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. 

View this post on Instagram

Today is the Street Dancer 3D post marathon! Ill be posting the beautiful moments ive had on the sets of #SD3 today! Its officially a wrap for the film 🎥 and im overwhelmed with so many emotions! I am so sad 😞 ☹️.. because #SD3 felt like a home to me and everyone became family! Ive formed life long bonds now and learnt so much! I want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart to @remodsouza @lizelleremodsouza @varundvn @shraddhakapoor @rahuldid @iamkrutimahesh @ms_taniatorao @tashan_unityuk @tseries.official and everyone else for giving me this chance to join your team! Thank you for giving this random girl from the ghetto, so far away from anything bollywood and anything cinema, an opportunity of a lifetime! Thank u for being so patient with me and pushing my boundaries and limits! Thank u for changing my life forever! It has been a childhood dream of mine to be apart of A Dance movie and you guys have made it come true! Thank you! ❤️🙏🏽 i want everyone to remember to never give up on their dreams because they really do come true! Ive been blessed to work with good people like you guys who genuinely love their work and respect the people they work with and thats all one can ask for! Thank you ❤️🙏🏽

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi) on

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

 