This video of Nora Fatehi training with fire-hoops for O Saki Saki is setting the Internet on fire: Nora Fatehi took the scale of Bollywood item numbers a notch higher with her latest song O Saki Saki from Batla House. The diva set the screens on fire with her exceptional yet saucy dance moves. Once again, the diva sent her fans into a frenzy with her belly dance moves that no one else but only Nora could have aced with perfection. In the video, Nora leaves her fans spellbound with her stunning looks and amazing dance moves.

Those who were just too lazy to notice should analyse the fact that Nora has danced with actual fire for the songs. To nail her performance, the Dilbar Dilbar star learned to dance with the equipment and was trained hard for so many days. The actor has recently shared a video on her Instagram account in which she’s dancing while holding fire-hoops in both hands. Keeping the precautions in mind, the video has been shot in the backyard of a studio so that nothing gets damaged. Check out this extremely ‘hot’ video right here:

Did you hear the cheer at the end of the video? Well, that’s the exact reaction of almost every individual who had watched the video. More than a stunt, it is an extremely dangerous thing to do and hats off to Nora for doing this with such ease and grace. Batla House, which is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 15, features John Abraham in a lead role. Apart from Batla House, Nora will also be seen in Street Dancer 3D along with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.

