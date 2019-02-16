Nora Fatehi photo: Dilbar sensation Nora Fatehi, who is an amazing dancer and also a former Bigg Boss contestant has been turning up the heat with her hot and sizzling photos on Instagram! Have a look!

Nora Fatehi photo: The girl who took the nation by storm with her phenomenal performance in popular track Dilbar Dilbar has been winning the Internet with her sultry and hot photos! In the latest picture which was shared by the Dilbar sensation on her official Instagram account, Nora Fatehi looks mesmerising in a grey shimmery crop top with blue denim jeans. Her smile, the sexy pose and those attractive eyes are to die for! Nora Fatehi is one of the most sensational dancers and actor in the industry who became a national crush and Internet sensation after she featured in the recreated version of iconic song Dilbar from John Abraham’s film Satyameva Jayate.

The song has garnered more than 300 million views on the video-streaming platform YouTube and Nora Fatehi became a national crush after her sexy performance and belly dance in the song. Nora Fatehi is also a former Bigg Boss contestant who participated in the 9th season of the controversial reality show which is hosted by Salman Khan.

Nora Fatehi has previously featured in movies like Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans, Temper, Baahubali: The Beginning, My Birthday Song, among many others. Nora Fatehi will be next seen in Salman Khan-starrer Bharat which also stars Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani in lead roles.

