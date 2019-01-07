Nora Fatehi photos: On the work front, Nora Fatehi will be next seen in Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat. The movie is slated to release this year on the occasion of Eid. The makers of the movie are keeping her role under wraps and will be surprising her fans at the last moment. Nora Fatehi has a massive fan following of 3.1 million followers on photo-sharing app Instagram.

Nora Fatehi photos: By looking at the Moroccan dancer Instagram feed it looks like her favorite color is red! The Dilbar star started her acting career four years back with Roar: Tigers of the Sunderbans. In the movie Roar: Tigers of the Sunderbans she played the role of CJ. And since then in her 4-year long career, she has worked in 16 movies and more than 10 item numbers. The Bollywood diva recently was in headlines for her Dilbar song- Arabic version which in a short span of time gained massive popularity and garnered 41 million views on the video-sharing app YouTube.

On the work front, Nora Fatehi will be next seen in Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat. The movie is slated to release this year on the occasion of Eid. The makers of the movie are keeping her role under wraps and will be surprising her fans at the last moment. Nora Fatehi has a massive fan following of 3.1 million followers on photo-sharing app Instagram, which has made her a social media sensation. Some of the most popular item songs of the diva are- Dilbar, Kamariya, Nrithageethikalennum, Door Number, Rock the party among others.

Take a look at Nora Fatehi’s red outfits:

