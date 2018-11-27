Nora Fatehi photos: After making her debut with the song Naah opposite to Hardy Sandhu, Nora Fatehi is making millions of hearts skip a beat with her remarkable dance skills. After Naah, she made an appearance with the songs Kamariya and Dilbar, Nora Fatehi became the talk of the town. Nora Fatehi has over 2.6 million followers on Instagram and she barely shies away from sharing her photos and videos on the photo-sharing platform.

After making her debut with the song Naah opposite to Hardy Sandhu, Nora Fatehi is making millions of hearts skip a beat with her remarkable dance skills. After Naah, she made an appearance with the songs Kamariya and Dilbar, Nora Fatehi became the talk of the town. Nora Fatehi has over 2.6 million followers on Instagram and she barely shies away from sharing her photos and videos on the photo-sharing platform. Nora has given over 111o posts on Instagram that provide with us with a reason to love her.

Nora keeps sharing candids and pictures from her photoshoots on the photos and videos sharing platform and believe us they are worth giving a look at. Nora has recently shared a new photo on her Instagram handle and the diva is looking gorgeous as ever. It has been just a few hours, and the picture has garnered over 205,491 likes and the comment section is mounting up with the compliments for the lady. Before we say much, take a look at the picture:

Isn’t she looking drop-dead gorgeous? Well, it is not the only picture that has been making people turning into her fans, her Instagram profile is jampacked with such pictures. Here we have encapsulated some her best pictures that shows what a remarkable beauty Nora is:

