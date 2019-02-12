Dancing sensation Nora Fatehi excels in making her presence felt in the industry by her sizzling performances and entertains her fans with full enthusiasm. Recently, one of the fan pages on Instagram has uploaded a photo wherein the actor is looking alluring dressed in a tube top. The most attractive part about the picture is her pout that is currently creating alot of buzz on social media. Have a look at the photo–

Nora Fatehi is one of the actors who leave no chance of spreading her hotness on screens. With her sizzling dancing moves and sultry expressions, the actor keeps creating a buzz on the silver screens as well as on the Internet. The hottie has missed no moment of flourishing her talent and has awarded the industry with some super hit songs as well. Recently, one of the fan pages of the actor uploaded a picture on Instagram. In the photos, the hottie is looking too cute posing with a pout. With a studded white tube crop, the actor kills the Internet with her stunning looks. The Internet sensation has a massive fan base and keeps entertaining them with her uber hot photos and dancing videos.

Nora Fatehi is one of the most followed actors who keep quenching the expectations of her fans with her passion and talent. The hardworking girl is a Canadian but she has also mentioned in her interviews that she considers her inner self as an Indian with an Indian heart. The hardworking girl is largely famous for her song Dilbar Dilbar from the movie Satyamev Jayate which created history by garnering more than 20 million views on the first day on YouTube. The actor did her debut with the movie Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans and post to which has given a series of hit performances in the songs like Kamariya, Rock the party, Door Number. It is not the first time that the diva has surprised everyone with her ravishing looks, she keeps entertaining them and proves to be one of the allrounders of the industry.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More