The sizzling beauty Nora Fatehi entered the industry through the song Naah in which she starred opposite Hardy Sandhu. The hot and happening dance performance of the diva in the Hardy Sandhu song made her famous overnight. Winning millions of hearts, the actor cum dancer has now also become a social media sensation.

Her sexy moves and the curvaceous body can make anyone skip a beat. Not just that, Nora keeps on swaying fans with her hot and happening social media updates. The diva enjoys a massive fan following of more than 2.7 million followers on Instagram. Leaving fans breathless all over again, she took to her official Instagram account to post a stunning photo of her. Nora Fatehi can be seen donning an all-white outfit in the photo. The actor has beautifully added contrast to her photo with her bright red boots which is indeed adding all the drama to her look. See yourself!

View this post on Instagram

This year has been a year of slaying and I am so so grateful! This is just the beginning trust me 😍🔥i just want everyone out there to be inspired to be confident and to chase their dreams! Chase it!!! Dont let anything or anyone get in the way! Stop making excuses and remove them negative people from ur life they just holding you back! Go get it 👊🏽 👑 let me be your inspiration and example that anything is possible they would say i wont make it happen i should just pack my bags and go back…….they be saying alot ay lol …🤔🙂🤷🏽‍♀️ my goal is global and im gna make it happen tell those haters to sit back down and show them what you got! Power to all the people out their making their dreams come true i know how hard it is! keep going ❤️ ————————————————— Amazing photo captured by @abderrafia_elabdioui Outfit @meshki 😎 #norafatehi #love #dreams #entertainment #slay #entertainment #international #dreamer #inspired #daily #photography #picoftheday #fashion #dance #music #india #morocco #toronto #sporty #chic #streetstyle #shotbyiphone

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi) on

Nora Fatehi shot to fame through Naah and later bagged two hit songs Kamariya and Dilbar back to back which was a super success on the box-office. Since then, she has been the talk of the town. Adding up to the craziness, Nora recently made her singing debut through the Arabic version of Dilbar. With her stupendous dance, the tadka of her beautiful voice made the song a super-duper hit crossing all milestones of views on YouTube. All dolled up in a desi style, Nora looked ethereal throughout the video. Watch it here! 

View this post on Instagram

@telemaroctv talking about how #arabicdilbar has gone global, the massive success of the song and music video, being the first arabic music video to have high views in less than a week, trending in multiple countires, bringing indian and moroccan cultures together, praising the hard work behind the project and my debut as a singer with @fnaire_official ❤️🔥🇲🇦🇮🇳 Congratulations to the entire team our project has become truly global 🌍 🌎 🤗 ————————————— @abderrafia_elabdioui @tizafmohcine @the_realachraffnaire @mennani_khalifa @caesar2373 @ady907 @santha_dop @suzan1304 @marcepedrozo @bling_entertainment @amine_el_hannaoui @bassimbendell @tseries.official ————————————— #norafatehi #entertainment #music #dance #international #love #morocco #india #fusion #art #mood

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi) on

 

