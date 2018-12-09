The sizzling beauty Nora Fatehi entered the industry through the song Naah in which she starred apposite Hardy Sandhu. The hot and happening dance performance of the diva in the Hardy Sandhu song made her famous overnight. Winning million of hearts, the actor cum dancer has now also become a social media sensation.

The sizzling beauty Nora Fatehi entered the industry through the song Naah in which she starred opposite Hardy Sandhu. The hot and happening dance performance of the diva in the Hardy Sandhu song made her famous overnight. Winning millions of hearts, the actor cum dancer has now also become a social media sensation.

Her sexy moves and the curvaceous body can make anyone skip a beat. Not just that, Nora keeps on swaying fans with her hot and happening social media updates. The diva enjoys a massive fan following of more than 2.7 million followers on Instagram. Leaving fans breathless all over again, she took to her official Instagram account to post a stunning photo of her. Nora Fatehi can be seen donning an all-white outfit in the photo. The actor has beautifully added contrast to her photo with her bright red boots which is indeed adding all the drama to her look. See yourself!

Nora Fatehi shot to fame through Naah and later bagged two hit songs Kamariya and Dilbar back to back which was a super success on the box-office. Since then, she has been the talk of the town. Adding up to the craziness, Nora recently made her singing debut through the Arabic version of Dilbar. With her stupendous dance, the tadka of her beautiful voice made the song a super-duper hit crossing all milestones of views on YouTube. All dolled up in a desi style, Nora looked ethereal throughout the video. Watch it here!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More