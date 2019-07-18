O Saki Saki song: Dilbar girl, Nora Fatehi recently the actress has reacted on Koena Mitra’s post on Saki Saki remake. She says that everyone’s entitled to an opinion and one must respect that. At the end its the audience who will decide if they like you or not. Nora these days is on cloud seven as she added another feather to her cap after the release of her next song O Saki Saki from the film Batla House.

Nora Fathehi who is one the seven clouds these days after the success of Salman Khan starrer Bharat, the actress has added another feather to her cap after the release of her next song O Saki Saki from the film Batla House. Nora with her killer moves on the Satyamev Jayate song Dilbar set the benchmark and now the fans are loving with her hippy-hippy, shake-shake re-jig of “Saki Saki” from the film Batla House.

This song is a recreation of Sanjay Dutt and Koena Mitra’s iconic number ‘Saki Saki’ from Musafir. The song was originally filmed on Koena Mitra in the 2004 action-thriller Musafir, and Nora admits it has always been on her hit list

Recently the Koena had taken to her Twitter account and commented on the remake. She said the remake was a mess and the Batla House makers shouldn’t have ruined the original song. She said the video could have been shot much better as the original video was very powerful, it has a separate fan base and a great reputation.

My song from Musafir #Saaki Saaki" has been recreated.

Sunidhi, Suhwinder, Vishal, Shekhar combination was outstanding. Didn't like the new version, it's a mess! This song had crashed many blockbusters! Why batlahouse, why?

P. S: Nora is a stunner. Hope she saves our pride. — Koena Mitra (@koenamitra) July 13, 2019

In her recent interaction with leading daily, when the Dilbar girl was asked about Koena’s comments, she reacted and said everyone’s entitled to an opinion and one must respect that. she added that it wasn’t a criticism and at the end of the day we are discussing music, which is very subjective. The song is for the audience and in the end, they will decide if they like you or not. Nora Fatehi’s song O Saki Saki has already hit millions of views on YouTube within hours of its release.

