Dilbar Dilbar sensation Nora Fatehi's latest photo from Umang 2019 has gone viral on the Internet! In the photo, Nora Fatehi looks astonishing as she dances in a red lehenga. She is one of the finest dancers in Bollywood and is also a former Bigg Boss contestant.

Dilbar sensation Nora Fatehi is not only a terrific dancer but also one of the hottest girls in Bollywood with a figure to die for! Her phenomenal dance on the revised version of the iconic song Dilbar became a sensation all over the world and even became 2018 song of the year with more than 424 million views on video-sharing app YouTube. Nora Fatehi’s sexy latka-jhatkas and hot dance move always set the screen on fire and her amazing dance performance during Umang 2019 is breathtaking!

A photo from her terrific dance performance at Umang 2019 was shared by one of the fan pages on photo-sharing app Instagram and the picture has taken social media by storm! Dressed in a sexy red lehenga-choli, Nora Fatehi looks ravishing as she flaunts her sexy curves and shows her hot dance moves which can make anyone fall in love with her. Nora Fatehi’s expressions in the photo are to die for!

Nora Fatehi, who is a Moroccan-Canadian model-turned-actor, has featured in many Bollywood films such as Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans, Crazy Cukkad Family, Rocky Handsome, My Birthday Song, among many others. Apart from Bollywood, Nora Fatehi has also starred in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films and has featured in many item songs such as Rock the party, Door Number, Kamariya, among many others.

She is also a former Bigg Boss contestant and participated in the 9th season of the controversial reality show. Nora Fatehi’s sizzling dance in Satyameva Jayate’s song Dilbar Dilbar won millions of hearts.

