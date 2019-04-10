Dilbar sensation Nora Fatehi has been winning the Internet with her sexy and hot photos as well as videos which she keeps posting on Instagram. Her latest photo has set the Internet on fire, have a look!

She will be next seen in John Abraham's Batla House

With over 4 million Instagram followers, Dilbar sensation Nora Fatehi is undoubtedly a social media sensation and is also called the Instagram queen as her sexy, hot, sultry and stunning photos as well as videos set the Internet on fire! Nora Fatehi, who became an overnight dancing sensation after her breakthrough dance performance in Dilbar song from John Abraham’s crime-drama Satyameva Jayate has been setting social media on fire with her sizzling and steamy photos.

The latest picture posted by Nora Fatehi on her Instagram account on Wednesday afternoon, the dancing queen is seen posing in a printed blue top with a stunning expression. Her flawless beauty and the perfect features are too hot to handle! Nora Fatehi is one of the best dancers in the industry currently who became a national crush after her phenomenal dance and sexy latka-jhatkas and not to forget the sizzling belly dance in Dilbar song which is a recreated version of iconic song Dilbar which was filmed on none other than Sushmita Sen.

Nora Fatehi is also a former Bigg Boss contestant. The diva participated in the 9th season of the popular controversial reality show which is hosted by Salman Khan.

She will be next seen in John Abraham’s Batla House and will also be seen in Salman Khan’s much-anticipated film Bharat which has been helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is slated to hit the silver screen on June 5 on the occasion of Eid.

Nora Fatehi has bagged another big Bollywood film which stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor and has been named Street Dancer.

