Bollywood's sensational dancer Nora Fatehi has taken the internet by storm. The super hot dancer has proved to be one of the most sensual performers and her songs are some of the most searched on the internet. Nora Fatehi's video showing off her belly dancing skills is one video going viral that is truly unmissable. Check out the video here.

Nora Fatehi, the sensational Bollywood item queen has mesmerised all her fans with her hot and sexy dance moves. The Bigg Boss 9 contestant had stunned the audience with her super sizzling performances in her last item song Dilbar Dilbar in the film Satyameva Jayate starring John Abraham. The diva has featured in a number of songs and some of the special songs are “Rock the party” and her last outing “Kamariya”, from the horror-comedy flick Stree.

Meanwhile, the dancer is also known to be one of the most active in handling social media. The diva has managed to steal million hearts with her sexy and hot performances onscreen. Her songs on Youtube has crossed millions of views.

Check out the viral video of the sensual dancing sensation Nora Fatehi here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More