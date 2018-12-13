Dilbar star Nora Fatehi cannot hide her excitement as her latest song Dilbar from John Abraham's film Satyameva Jayate has become the most googled song of 2018 in India. Sharing the excitement, Nora Fatehi shared a sexy dance video on her official Instagram account in which she is seen dancing to the song I'm So Excited by The Pointer Sisters.

Dilbar star Nora Fatehi cannot hide her excitement as her latest song Dilbar from John Abraham’s film Satyameva Jayate has become the most googled song of 2018 in India. Sharing the excitement, Nora Fatehi shared a sexy dance video on her official Instagram account in which she is seen dancing to the song I’m So Excited by The Pointer Sisters and she is seen jumping on her bed with full joy as her dance number Dilbar has become India’s most googled song.

Nora Fatehi is looking adorable in the video in a red top and red lowers with white polka dots. She is a Canadian model-turned-actor of Moroccan origin. She recently featured in Satyameva Jayate’s hit song Dilbar Dilbar which was a revised version of the original song by Sushmita Sen. Nora Fatehi was also a contestant in controversial reality game show Bigg Boss season nine and made her Bollywood debut with Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans. She then featured in many films such as Temper, Kick 2, Baahubali: The Beginning, Rocky Handsome, among many others for item songs.

Nora Fatehi will be next seen in Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s upcoming film Bharat which is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is slated to release next year.

