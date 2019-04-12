Dilbar fame Nora Fatehi, who has millions of followers on Instagram has once again set social media on fire with her latest sexy dance video which she posted on her Instagram account on Friday, have a look!

Nora Fatehi will also be seen in Bollywood megastar Salman Khan-starrer Bharat

Bollywood dancing sensation and Dilbar fame Nora Fatehi never fails to impress fans with her sensuous and sizzling dance performances and breathtaking dance videos which she keeps sharing on her official Instagram account. Her latest dance video, in which she is seen showing her sexy dance moves on a song along with a friend has set social media on fire! Nora Fatehi’s phenomenal dance moves in the sexy video are to die for!

She is one of the most sensational dancers in the industry who shot to fame after her stunning belly dance in John Abraham’s film Satyameva Jayate. She has starred in Hindi and Telugu films such as Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans, Crazy Cukkad Family, My Birthday Song, has starred in many item numbers in films like Temper, Mr.X, Double Barrel, Baahubali: The Beginning, Kick 2, Sher, Loafer, Rocky Handsome, Oopiri, Satyamev Jayate, Stree, Kayamkulam Kochuni, among several others.

Nora Fatehi will be next seen in John Abraham’s upcoming film Batla House which is being helmed by Nikkhil Advani and also stars Mrunal Thakur.

Nora Fatehi will also be seen in Bollywood megastar Salman Khan-starrer Bharat which also stars Katrina Kaif and is slated to hit the big screen on June 5.

The film has been helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is one of the most awaited films of this year. Nora Fatehi has bagged another Bollywood film titled Street Dancers starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. It is a dance film which will star Nora Fatehi in a key role.

The dancing sensation will be seen in a special dance number in Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria, Ritesh Deshmukh and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer Marjaavaan which is slated to release later this year.

